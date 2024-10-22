UN chief censures Israeli attacks on Gaza’s Beit Lahia

"I clearly condemn the continuous and extensive casualties in Gaza, including the Israeli airstrikes on Beit Lahia, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians, including women and children, it clearly condemns" the Deputy UN Spokesperson quoted Guterres’ statement to reporters on Monday local time.

“Civilians should always be respected and protected”, Farhan Haq further explained the UN chief’s reaction on the killing of innocent people by the Zionist regime.

The Israeli army’s deadly bombing in the Beit Lahia killed dozens of Palestinians over the weekend.

This UN spokesperson also emphasized that Guterres is " still concerned about the worsening situation of civilians in northern Gaza, including mass displacement and the lack of essential means of survival."

The Secretary General demands immediate and unhindered access of relief and humanitarian teams to save people's lives, he said, adding that "Recent attacks on hospitals in northern Gaza have intensified a serious humanitarian crisis and put the lives of tens of thousands of people at serious risk”.

Haq also called for the protection of patients, medical staff and hospitals and demanded urgent access to medical care and essential supplies to prevent further casualties in Gaza.

He clarified: "The UN Secretary General once again calls for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in Gaza."

