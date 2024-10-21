Iranian, Japanese FMs stress continuation of talks

According to IRNA, Abbas Araghchi and Takeshi Iwaya discussed and exchanged opinions in a 40-minute telephone conversation on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomat congratulated Iwaya on his appointment as Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two ministers discussed the latest situation in West Asia, especially the developments in Gaza and Lebanon, along with other international and bilateral issues.

Araghchi and Iwaya also emphasized their commitment to continue the dialogue between Iranian and Japanese officials on a regular basis.

