Oct 22, 2024, 2:05 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85635255
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian, Japanese FMs stress continuation of talks

Oct 22, 2024, 2:05 AM
News ID: 85635255
Iranian, Japanese FMs stress continuation of talks

Tehran, IRNA - The foreign ministers of Iran and Japan, in a telephone conversation, have emphasized the need for joint meetings to enhance overall relations between the two countries.

According to IRNA, Abbas Araghchi and Takeshi Iwaya discussed and exchanged opinions in a 40-minute telephone conversation on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomat congratulated Iwaya on his appointment as Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two ministers discussed the latest situation in West Asia, especially the developments in Gaza and Lebanon, along with other international and bilateral issues.

Araghchi and Iwaya also emphasized their commitment to continue the dialogue between Iranian and Japanese officials on a regular basis.

4399

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .