Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement rejects martyrdom of Ziyad al-Nakhalah

Ismail Al-Sandavi, the representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Syria, announced in an interview with the Arabic section of the Russia Today (RT) network that neither Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the secretary general of this movement, nor any other of its members were martyred in the Zionist regime's attack on Damascus.

These statements were made after the Zionist regime, in a criminal act, targeted a car in Al-Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus city.

After this attack, some media sources, as well as channels and pages on social networks, claimed the assassination of Ziad al-Nakhalah, the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, in this attack.

This evening, the Syrian media reported that several explosions were heard in Al-Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus.

