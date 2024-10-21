Oct 21, 2024, 9:02 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85635117
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement rejects martyrdom of Ziyad al-Nakhalah

Oct 21, 2024, 9:02 PM
News ID: 85635117
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement rejects martyrdom of Ziyad al-Nakhalah

Tehran, IRNA - The representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Syria rejected the claims related to the martyrdom of the secretary general of this movement in the attack by the Zionist regime on Damascus.

Ismail Al-Sandavi, the representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Syria, announced in an interview with the Arabic section of the Russia Today (RT) network that neither Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the secretary general of this movement, nor any other of its members were martyred in the Zionist regime's attack on Damascus.

These statements were made after the Zionist regime, in a criminal act, targeted a car in Al-Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus city.

After this attack, some media sources, as well as channels and pages on social networks, claimed the assassination of Ziad al-Nakhalah, the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, in this attack.

This evening, the Syrian media reported that several explosions were heard in Al-Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .