Arab League chief expresses opposition to any foreign intervention in Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has expressed his opposition to any foreign intervention in Lebanon, highlighting the need for implementing the UNSC Resolution 1701.

He made the remarks speaking to reporters after a meeting on Monday with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Elnashra reported.

Aboul Gheit also urged the necessity for reaching a ceasefire and the exit of the Zionist Army from Lebanon.

Stressing the urgency for electing a new Lebanese president, he said that this will revive Lebanon’s role in the region and Arab world.  

The Zionist Army launched a still-raging offensive against southern Lebanon on September 23.    

The Zionist invasion has left some 2,500 people martyred and thousands of others wounded so far, according to Lebanese tallies.

