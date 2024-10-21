Arab League chief expresses opposition to any foreign intervention in Lebanon

He made the remarks speaking to reporters after a meeting on Monday with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Elnashra reported.

Aboul Gheit also urged the necessity for reaching a ceasefire and the exit of the Zionist Army from Lebanon.

Stressing the urgency for electing a new Lebanese president, he said that this will revive Lebanon’s role in the region and Arab world.

The Zionist Army launched a still-raging offensive against southern Lebanon on September 23.

The Zionist invasion has left some 2,500 people martyred and thousands of others wounded so far, according to Lebanese tallies.

