Guarding Iran's independence, territorial integrity government's, people's duty: Official

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesman of the Guardian Council, Hadi Tahan Nazif, has said that safeguarding the country's independence and territorial integrity is an important duty of the Iranian government and people.

According to Article 9 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, maintaining the country's independence and territorial integrity is an important duty of the Iranian government and people, Tahan Nazif said on Monday on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Iranians have always shown that they will not neglect this, he said, adding that everyone should know that Iran's interests cannot be threatened, even with the support of others.

In reaction to the unfounded claims regarding the three Iranian islands in the final statement of the joint meeting between the European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in Brussels on Wednesday, Iranians have condemned this claim.

