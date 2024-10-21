Iran's envoy lauds President Pezeshkian's participation in 16th BRICS Summit

Speaking to IRNA on Monday, Kazem Jalali stated that President Pezeshkian's upcoming visit to Russia presents an opportunity to develop bilateral relations.

The meeting between Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will be their second following numerous phone conversations and may accelerate the development of bilateral relations, he added.

He noted that the 16th BRICS and BRICS+ will be held on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Given that the leaders of many countries will be present in Kazan, several meetings are being arranged for Iran on the sidelines of the summit, he stated.

President Pezeshkian is due to leave Tehran for Russia on Tuesday to attend a BRICS Summit. The president is also slated to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from some other member countries, including China’s Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the event.

