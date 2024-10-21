Thousands rally across Pakistan in solidarity with Palestinians

Thousands on Sunday demonstrated in Islamabad to hail Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

The demonstrators renewed their allegiance to the martyrs of resistance including Yahya Sinwar, Hassan Nasrallah, and Ismail Haniyeh.

Chanting slogans against the United States and the Israeli regime, they called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

A number of speakers delivered speeches during the rally, condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime and the terrorist acts targeting the commanders of the resistance front.

The total death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza has exceeded 42,500 since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023, the Health Ministry in Gaza has announced.

