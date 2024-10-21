Oct 21, 2024, 1:10 PM
Israeli settlers storm al-Aqsa Mosque for 2nd day in row

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli settlers have stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque for the second consecutive day, news outlets have reported.

Over 500 illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex on Monday to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, according to Quds Radio.

The settlers entered the flashpoint site through the Mughrabi Gate in the western wall of the mosque under the protection of Israeli police.

According to witnesses, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir joined the illegal settlers in performing Talmudic rituals at the site amid restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshipers into the complex.

