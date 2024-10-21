Iran Air establishes daily Tehran-Istanbul flights

“With the aim of facilitating travel and reducing the European travelers’ concerns, we established daily flights from Tehran to Istanbul and vice versa, starting from October 15,” Ghorbanali siad on Monday.

The European Union (EU) approved new sanctions against three Iranian airlines, including Iran Air, Mahan Air, and Saha Airlines, due to baseless claims of Iran’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict by sending ballistic missiles to Russia.

The EU claims that these sanctions are targeted to deter specific policies and activities of Iran, clarifying that it does not intend to disrupt air traffic or people-to-people communication between the EU and Iran in general.

The European Union has adopted restrictive measures against seven individuals and seven entities. Consequently, Behnam Shahriari, Ali Shadmani, Ali Jafarabadi, Mehdi Googerdchian, Hamzeh Qalandari, Reza Khosravi Moghaddam, and Mir-Ahmad Noushin have been sanctioned, along with Iran Air, Mahan Air, Saha Airlines, Basamad Electronic Pouya Company, Iran Alumina, Tayef Tadbir Aria, and Shahid Haj Ali Movahed Research Center.

Iran has vehemently denied claims of involvement in the Ukraine war as baseless and politically motivated, saying the country has not sent ballistic missiles to Russia.

