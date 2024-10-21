Iran envoy rejects Russia has withdrawn from Rasht-Astara railway project

Jalali made the remarks in an interview with IRNA, published on Monday. He dismissed the media hype about Russian withdrawal from the mega project, terming it “psychological warfare against Tehran-Moscow ties."

He underlined that Western countries cannot tolerate the mutual cooperation between the Islamic Republic and Russia.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the Rasht-Astara railway, he said that the Russians have agreed to provide the loan for the project.

The interest on this loan and the duration of the railway line's construction have been specified, the envoy underscored.

The Russians expect the entire 162-kilometer route of the railway to be made available to their experts for studies, Jalali said.

Given the importance of the project, the Russian side expects the entire land to be acquired first, and then the studies to be completed, he noted.

In May 2023, Iran and Russia signed an agreement worth $1.6 billion to build the Rasht-Astara railway.

