Iranian Armed Forces always in full readiness: Top IRGC commander

Tehran, IRNA – A top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force has asserted that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic are always in full readiness, amid threats by the Israeli regime to attack Iran.

Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi, the deputy coordinator of the IRGC Qods Force, made the remarks early on Monday, according to the IRGC public relations office.

Commenting on the significant welcome ceremony of the assassinated top advisor of the Islamic Republic to Lebanon Major General Abbas Nilforoushan, Masjedi said the ideology of the martyrs will surely be followed.

The body of General Nilforoushan returned to Tehran about a week ago after he was assassinated by the Israeli regime in Lebanon along with Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in late days of September.

The massive turnout of the people in the welcome ceremony carried a message that the Resistance continues, Masjedi noted.

He added, “We take revenge for the blood of our dear martyrs and the oppressed Palestinian and Lebanese people from the Zionist enemy.”

On the rumor about the health condition of Chief-Commander of the IRGC Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the official said it was a psychological war mounted recently by the enemy to make the people concerned.

