Iraqi resistance drone targets occupied Golan

The umbrella group of Iraqi resistance factions announced in a statement on Sunday night that it targeted “a vital” Zionist position in the occupied Golan with a drone.

The statement said the attack was carried out in response to the killings by the usurping regime against civilians, including children, women and the elderly in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The group emphasized on the continuation of the operations of the Islamic resistance to crush the enemy's fortifications with an increasing trend.

This is the second drone attack by the Iraqi group on the positions of the Zionist regime in the occupied Golan on Sunday.

Zionist regime afraid of Yemeni drones

Meanwhile, the Zionist media reported on Sunday night that the regime’s is on standby to counter the drone attack by the Yemeni army.

Following the observation of a number of drones fired from Yemeni soil, the army has declared full readiness, IRNA cited a report published by the Zionist media.

Sirens have also sounded in order to take preemptive measures in areas across occupied Palestine.

Iraqi and Yemeni resistance groups have recently intensified their operations in the wake of the Zionist regime's genocide in Gaza and bloodshed in Lebanon.

4399

