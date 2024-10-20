Israel confirms commander of 401st Brigade killed in Gaza

Ehsan Daqsa was killed after his tank was hit by explosive devices in Gaza’s city of Jabalia on Sunday, according to the Israeli military.

According to Israeli media, Daqsa is one of the most senior officers to have been killed in the fighting in Gaza. He was from the Druze town of Daliyat al-Karmel, and took command of the 401st Brigade in June.

The regime’s media outlets also reported that the commanders of the Israeli occupation forces’ 162nd Division and 52nd Division were caught in a heavy ambush in Jabalia. Initial reports show that they have been killed as well.

Palestinian resistance fighters have been battling Israel since the onset of the regime’s war on Gaza last October. They have inflicted heavy losses on the Israeli forces fighting in besieged territory.

