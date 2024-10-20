Iran summons Hungary envoy over EU’s stance on Persian Gulf islands

The diplomatic move followed a joint statement issued by the European Union (EU) and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council P(GCC) during their first summit in Brussels, which reiterated allegations about Iran's territorial rights over the islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

Hungary’s ambassador, Giola Peto, whose country currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, was summoned by the director general of the Western Europe Department at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

The Iranian diplomat underscored the necessity for all nations, including EU member states, to adhere to international law and the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter, especially the critical tenet of respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of other nations.

The ministry official pointed out that Iran’s sovereignty over the three islands is both a historical and legal fact. The official further criticized the EU for adopting a biased position on the matter, which lacks legal validity.

In response, Ambassador Peto assured Iranian officials that he would relay Tehran’s protest to his government.

4353**2050