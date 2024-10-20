36 Iranian prisoners set to be extradited from Kuwait: Envoy

Toutounchi stated on Sunday that while 22 inmates were initially scheduled for extradition, ongoing efforts and collaboration with the Kuwaiti authorities have increased that number to 36.

He added that the transfer is expected to occur in the coming days after completing the necessary administrative procedures.

Toutounchi expressed gratitude for the humanitarian cooperation of Kuwaiti officials and noted that this action reflects goodwill between the two countries, fostering the potential for enhanced relations.

Efforts to extradite 36 Iranian inmates from Kuwait to Iran were facilitated by an extradition treaty signed between the two countries. This initiative has been supported by the Iranian embassy in Kuwait and cooperation from Kuwaiti officials.

It is worth noting that an agreement on judicial and legal cooperation concerning civil, commercial, and criminal matters was signed between Iran and Kuwait in 2004.

