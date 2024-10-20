OIC terms continuing Israeli crimes as a ‘disgrace to humanity’

In a statement on Sunday, the OIC said it views this atrocity as a continuation of the many massacres, acts of genocide, and ethnic cleansing perpetrated against the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international values, conventions, United Nations resolutions, and relevant orders issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The statement emphasized that the ongoing escalation of war crimes, destruction, starvation, forced displacement, targeting of displaced persons, and the prevention of humanitarian aid delivery are a stain on the conscience of humanity.

The organization called upon the international community to hold the Israeli occupying regime accountable for these war crimes and end the policy of impunity.

The OIC reiterated its urgent call to the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities by imposing an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, providing international protection for the Palestinian people, and ensuring urgent humanitarian access to all areas of the Gaza Strip.

9341**2050