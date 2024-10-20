Hezbollah ready for war of attrition against Israel: Report

According to the report, which was prepared by Alma Research Center and carried by Raialyoum news website on Saturday, despite the extensive damage caused to Hezbollah’s weapons depots across Lebanon, which include short and medium-range missiles, the movement still possesses capabilities that can cause significant blows to Israel.

“Hezbollah is ready for the war of attrition against Israel, for which it has been prepared. This attrition has been reflected in the continued and increasingly intense firing and attacks on Israel,” said Tal Beeri, Director of the Research Department at Alma.

Raialyoum also cited comments by Amir Bohbot, an analyst at Israel’s Walla news website. He referred to Hezbollah’s high maritime military capabilities as well as missiles and advanced radars.

He said estimates show that Hezbollah is still in possession of naval ballistic missiles that are capable of hitting ships, gas platforms and ports.

Hezbollah has intensified its military operations against Israel following the regime’s intensified air aggression and ground offensive against Lebanon in the past weeks.

On Friday, Hezbollah announced a new and “escalatory” phase in its operations against Israel in response to its killing of the civilian population in Lebanon.

