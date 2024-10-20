Islamic Jihad: US responsible for massacres in northern Gaza

In a statement carried by the Al Mayadeen news network, the Islamic Jihad said on Sunday that the new Israeli crimes in northern Gaza are part of a plan aimed at destroying life in the northern area of the strip.

“The occupying regime has besieged around 400,000 Palestinian citizens in northern Gaza, deliberately bombarding hospitals and killing people in the streets and tents. The extent of the genocide committed by the Israeli regime in this area in the eyes of the world exceeds the massacres committed in the past year,” the movement said.

It also said that Israel is carrying out collective punishment against civilians who refuse to give their lands to the occupiers.

“The US government is managing this war and supplies Israel with all kinds of weapons of mass destruction. In addition, the US government provides political and military cover-ups for the Zionist regime, and is fully responsible for these crimes,” the group said.

Israel conducted intense airstrikes on Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, on Saturday night, bombing Palestinians’ homes. At least 73 people have been confirmed dead so far. The death toll may rise as many of the wounded people are in critical condition.

