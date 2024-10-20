Iranian, Egyptian presidents to meet on sidelines of BRICS summit in Russia: Report

The report said that Pezeshkian and El-Sisi will meet on the sidelines of the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan slated for October 22 to 24.

Egypt’s diplomatic sources said that a discussion framework was established during Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s recent visit to the Egyptian capital Cairo.

President Pezeshkian is scheduled to fly to Russia on Tuesday to take part in the 16th BRICS and BRICS Plus summits. During his visit, he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in addition to attending the main BRICS session.

The 16th BRICS summit comes after Iran’s recent inclusion in the BRICS group. Earlier this year, the bloc expanded to include Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

Russia took the rotating presidency of the BRICS group in 2024 and this country is scheduled to hold over 250 events during this summit, focusing on a wide range of global issues.

