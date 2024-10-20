Iraqi resistance conducts drone attack on occupied Golan

According to al-Mayadeen, the Islamic resistance in Iraq announced in a statement on Sunday that it has targeted a vital position in the occupied Golan.

It said that in response to the killings committed by the usurping regime against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, Iraqi resistance fighters attacked a vital target in the occupied Golan.

The Islamic resistance in Iraq had also targeted sensitive and important positions in the city of Eilat in the south and Haifa in the northwest of occupied Palestine.

