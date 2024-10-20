Muslims’ inaction makes Israeli regime crueler: Hamas official

If Israel’s interests had been put in danger through continuous response to its massacre, the regime would not have dared to commit the crime in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, the Palestinian Samaa news agency quoted al-Resheq as saying early on Sunday.

The Zionist regime of Israel acts like a wild creature, and its savagery would not stop unless it was hit, the Hamas official noted.

Khalil al-Hayya, another Hamas official, reacted late on Saturday to the Israeli crimes in Beit Lahia and described those criminal acts as an indication of modern Nazism.

In continuation of its genocidal acts and criminal measures in the region, Israel targeted northern Gaza through airstrikes on Saturday evening. At least 73 people were killed in the massacre.

