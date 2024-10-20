Dozens more massacred by Zionist regime in northern Gaza

According to IRNA, citing media sources, the occupying Zionist military bombarded several remaining residential buildings in Beit Lahia, in the north of Gaza in late Saturday evening.

Many of the wounded are said to be in critical condition and the number of martyrs, according to local officials, may increase further.

We have reached a stage where we have to prioritize some patients over others, and many of the injured have died because it was not possible to take care of them, Hossam Abusafia, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital said.

Abusafia also called for the opening of a safe and permanent crossing for the provision of medical aid to Gaza that is struggling with humanitarian supply, especially medicine and equipment to treat those who are injured in Israeli bombing and shelling.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October last year, more than 42,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed and some 99,600 others injured.

The director general of the information office of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza also announced on Saturday that more than 17,000 women and 11,000 children have been martyred in the Gaza Strip alone in the past one year.

It emphasized that 15 vital parts of Gaza are destroyed and more than 950 doctors and nurses are killed in the Israeli onslaught.

This official of the Palestinian Authority whose name was not specified warned that the occupying Zionist forces are deliberately killing Palestinians, even rescue and relied teams and seeking to implement the plan to displace people from the northern Gaza.

He added that the Zionist regime is also destroying residential houses and infrastructure with explosive devices to make Palestinians flee the area.

Meanwhile, senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said on Saturday night that the Zionist regime’s crime in Beit Lahiya shows “the emergence of modern Nazism"

He clarified that the Zionist offensive is aimed at displacing Palestinians from northern Gaza but said the crime in Beit Lahia cannot be easily ignored.

Our nation in the Gaza Strip will never bow to demands of the Zionist generals, which are aimed at their forced migration, al-Hayya said, adding that “We must remind everyone of the historical responsibility for the mass killing of the occupiers in the Gaza Strip”.

4399