Iran FM warns about serious risk of war in region

During a joint news conference in Istanbul on Saturday with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Araghchi stated that significant negotiations took place at the 3+3 Summit regarding the South Caucasus.

He emphasized that Iran and Turkiye share common goals and interests, and face common threats, adding that both countries are committed to enhancing bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Araghchi also expressed concerns about the volatile situation in the region, warning that it could pose a serious global threat and that the possibility of war remains high, adding that while no one wants war except for the Zionist regime, Iran is prepared for any scenario.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that the Zionist regime is the primary source of insecurity in the world, adding that international mechanisms have failed to halt the regime's crimes while supporting the regime by the US has emboldened its leaders, particularly Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Araghchi pointed out that the Zionist regime disregards international regulations, stressing the importance of ending the war and providing humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, Fidan expressed satisfaction with Iran’s messages regarding the development of bilateral and regional ties, adding that Iran and Turkiye have common goals about securing peace and stability in the region.

The Zionist regime is committing crimes in Lebanon and Palestine, and Netanyahu is trying to drag Iran into the war, threatening Iran's nuclear facilities and forcing Iran to retaliate, he said, adding that the Israeli regime must put an end to its threatening rhetoric and stop aggression in Gaza.

3266**2050