Al-Qassam Brigades destroys Israeli Merkava tank, military bulldozer

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement carried by Palestine Shehab news agency on Saturday that it had destroyed the Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer, using Tandem rockets during fighting west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Hamas’s military wing said that its fighters also launched a rocket attack at Israeli soldiers present in south of the Netzarim Corridor.

The al-Qassam Brigades has been fighting Israeli forces ever since the regime launched its brutal war on Gaza last October. The group has vowed to continue fighting and defend Gaza until the besieged territory and other parts of Palestinian land are liberated from Israeli occupation.

