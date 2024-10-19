Two-state solution will never lead to sustainable peace in region: Iran FM

Peace will be established in the region only through solving the issue of Palestine based on democracy in the Palestinian lands, the Egyptian Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper quoted Araghchi as saying.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will support any decision to be taken by the Palestinians to draw their future through a democratic process, Araghchi said.

Under such a government and through a referendum, all in Palestine, including Muslims and Christians would live shoulder by shoulder with the Jews, the Iranian foreign minister underlined.

A year after the beginning of the Zionists’ genocide in the Gaza Strip and after Israel’s expansionist plans were revealed, it is now clear that the Zionist regime is a big threat to the region and regional countries, he said.

Araghchi said he believes that all efforts that were taken to depict the Islamic Republic and the Resistance Axis as Satan were defeated.

He went on to say that the regional developments revealed who fights for the Palestinian cause and regional interests.

Israel seeks a broad war while Iran does not want it, Araghchi noted, adding that Tehran is after regional peace and stability.

No one except Benjamin Netanyahu supports a broad war scenario in the region, he stressed. “We won’t be caught in Netanyahu’s trap.”

