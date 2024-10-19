Oct 19, 2024, 1:59 PM
Yemen launches drone attack against Israeli-linked ship in Arabian Sea

Tehran, IRNA — The Yemeni Armed Forces have claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the ship “MEGALOPOLIS” in the Arabian Sea, media outlets reported.

The operation reportedly achieved its objectives and was described as a response to the ship’s violation of a ban on accessing ports in occupied Palestine, Yemen’s Almasirah TV on Saturday quoted the Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, as saying. 

The operation was part of a broader support for Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements against Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon, he said.

In a related development, Palestine’s Shehab News Agency on Saturday quoted Hazam al-Assad, a member of Yemen’s Ansarullah Political Bureau, as saying that let the Americans wait and see what happens in the Red Sea.

The Israeli regime will soon be ready for what we have prepared, he further noted. 

The US and UK are resorting to intensifying military action to pressure Yemen to change its positions on support and assistance for Gaza and Lebanon, he added.

