Resistance won't stop for a moment after Sinwar's martyrdom: Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message of condolence on Saturday on the martyrdom of Sinwar who was martyred in the terrorist act of the Zionist regime on Thursday.

Addressing Muslim nations and the courageous youth of the region, he offered both congratulations and condolences over the incident.

Hamas is alive and will remain alive despite the loss of its influential leaders, Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

Describing Sinwar as a shining image of resistance and struggle against enemies, the Supreme Leader underlined that the Martyr stood with unwavering determination against the cruel enemy, striking them with his acumen and courage.

He struck the irreparable blow of October 7 (to the Zionist regime) that will be remembered as a part of the history of this region, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

For one like him who had dedicated his life to the battle against the usurping cruel enemy, anything less than martyrdom would have been an unworthy fate, the Supreme Leader underscored.

Indeed, his loss is painful for the Resistance Front. However, this front did not halt its progress in the wake of the martyrdoms of eminent figures such as Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Fathi Shaqaqi, Rantisi, and Ismail Haniyeh. Similarly, it will not falter the least with the martyrdom of Sinwar either, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Following the martyrdom of Sinwar, in a condolence message on Friday, President Masoud Pezeshkian extended his condolences over the sad incident.

