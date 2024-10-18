Strategic Council warns EU of interfering in domestic affairs

"The European Union's support for the UAE in the case of the three islands is the clear hostility of this union to Iran under the false pretext of Iran's support for Russia in the Ukraine war, while the United States and Europe have not confirmed that Iran has provided ballistic missiles to Russia," Kharrazi said.

"On the other hand, Iran has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the occupation of Ukrainian lands, and has demanded a cease-fire, negotiations and removal of the occupation," he added.

In relevant remarks earlier, Iran’s government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani had emphasized that the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Mousa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are integral parts of great Iran.

In reaction to the unfounded claims regarding the three Iranian islands in the final statement of the joint meeting between the European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in Brussels on Wednesday, Mohajerani emphasized in a Farsi post on her X account on Thursday, “Iran's territorial integrity is not an issue that foreigners dare to talk about.”

She stated that Abu Mousa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are integral parts of Iran.

Mohajerani emphasized, "The European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council are not in a position to comment on the great land of Iran."

The three Persian Gulf islands have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found in historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other countries.

Iran has, time and again, warned against baseless claims by the UAE about the three Iranian islands and the issuance of political statements in collaboration with other parties, saying those statements lack legitimacy and do not undermine Iran’s legal status or sovereignty over the islands.

