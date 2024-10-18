Araghchi meets with Erdogan in Istanbul

Araghchi and other foreign ministers participating in the summit of the Caucasus Regional Cooperation Mechanism known as "3+3" met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

Araghchi arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday in order to participate in the third round of the South Caucasus meetings.

Araghchi has already traveled to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Jordan and Egypt in line with the regional consultations and diplomatic movements of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon and efforts to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime.

Istanbul is the ninth destination of the foreign minister's regional tour.

