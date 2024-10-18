Senior Iranian officials extend condolences over Sinwar's martyrdom

Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, has announced, that Sinwar, the head of Hamas Politburo, was martyred in the terrorist act of the Zionist regime on Thursday.

Following the martyrdom of Sinwar, in a condolence message on Friday, Pezeshkian extended his condolences over the sad incident.

Jihad in line with the Palestinian cause will not come to an end with the assassination of the leaders of resistance, he wrote, adding that Sinwar fought all his precious life for the Palestinian nation, he said, adding that he never backed down from his ideals.

Although the martyrdom of Sinwar was unbearable for the Palestinians, he said, adding that the incident graphically illustrated that the Israeli regime keeps on committing the brutal crimes.

Former Vice President Mohammad Mokhber issued a message of condolence as well, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of Sinwar. He fought all his life for Palestinians and turned into a role model against the arrogant powers.

In addition, Iran’s government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani expressed her condolences for the martyrdom of Sinwar in an interview with IRNA. Sinwar will be remember for good, the official pointed out, she said and added the resistance to defend the rights of Palestinians will not be stopped.

The Iranian foreign ministry, in a statement, has said that Sinwar Hamas Leader spent his priceless life in line with the Palestinian cause. The statement also said that the physical elimination of freedom-seeking fighters will not inflict any blow on "the school of resistance".

Writing on his X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf expressed condolences over the incident. The enemies might inflict loss on the fighters of the resistance, he noted, adding that the nature of resistance is eternal.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that Hamas will continue to lead the fronts of resistance. He hailed late Sinwar for his everlasting efforts for the nation of Palestine against the Zionist regime.

Additionally, a former commander of the IRGC has said that the enemies should taste the revenge of their wickedness. The oppressed nations continue to exist with the pure bloods of their martyrs, Mohsen Rezaei wrote in a post on his X account on Friday, reacting to Sinwar's martyrdom.

Also, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri reacted to the incident. He said the Zionist regime is on the verge of collapse and added that its days are numbered. The commander described Sinwar as "an indefatigable fighter"

In addition, Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref offered condolences over the martyrdom of Hamas leader, underlining that Iranian government and nation will stand by the Islamic resistance. He also said that the blood of the oppressed martyrs will prepare the ground for the liberation of the Palestinians.

Also, In a message on the occasion of martyrdom Yahya Sinwar, Mayor of Tehran Alireza Zakani wrote on his social network: "The images of the final moments of his martyrdom are a source of honor and dignity for the Palestinian nation and all supporters of the holy holy place."

Meantime, Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi condoled martyrdom of Sinwar, and said: "The frames left from the last moments of the Sinwar struggle will give a new spirit to the wounded bodies of the Palestinian refugees, so that the path to the liberation of the holy city and the annihilation of the criminal Israel will be smoother than the unjustly shed blood of the oppressed people of Gaza and Lebanon."

Also, Iran's Strategic Council of Foreign Relations, in a statement issued condoled the martyrdom of Sinwar.

"The axis of resistance cannot be stopped by assassinating its leaders, and as these leaders rose from among the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon, others will fill their place and this popular movement will continue," it said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said that the heroic ascension of Yahya Sinwar is a sign of the continuation of Jihad for the sake of Allah and indicates the continuation of the path of resistance and the continuation of the struggle.

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condoled the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, and said that Sinwar fought bravely until his last breath in the battlefield.

"His fate, which is beautifully displayed in the last image, will not deter anyone from continuing the battle, but will become a source of inspiration," Araghchi added.

Referring to the martyrdom of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Advisor to Supreme Leader, Ali Larijani, said that the Zionists achieve a temporary happiness with these assassinations, but don't doubt that these assassinations will spread the flow of resistance.

"The loss of martyrs like Sinwar, Nasrallah and Haniyeh is a great loss for the region and cannot be ignored," he added.

