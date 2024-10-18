Oct 18, 2024, 6:15 PM
T T
FM Spox: Iran ready to cooperate based on respect for regional states' sovereignty

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmeil Baqaei Hamaneh has stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to work with other partners to make the Caucasus a sphere of stability, friendship, and prosperity based on respect for sovereignty.

"FM @Araghchi participated in the 3rd meeting of '3+3' Regional Cooperation Platform foreign ministers in Istanbul this morning," Baghaei Hamaneh wrote on his X account on Friday.

"Iran stands ready to work with other partners to make #Caucasus a sphere of stability, friendship, and prosperity based on respect for sovereignty, sovereign equality & territorial integrity of all regional States," he added.

"Promoting economic cooperation and connectivity & people to people ties are imperative for consolidating peace and stability there," he noted.

The third meeting of the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform kicked off in the Turkish city of Istanbul with the participation of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Turkiye, Armenia, and Azerbaijan participated in the regional meeting on Friday. Georgia’s foreign minister, however, was absent.

