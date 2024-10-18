Iran's parliament speaker advises Europe not to follow US

Qalibaf made the remarks in an interview with Le Figaro in Geneva on the sidelines of the 149th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) which was published by IRNA on Friday.

Zionists have killed tens of thousands of innocent children and women in the Gaza Strip since last October, he noted.

They are serial killers who are equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry, he further noted.

The US has created the Israeli regime to advance its political objectives in the Middle East and northern Africa, the official said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Tehran is willing to engage in concrete negotiations with France on the implementation measures of Resolution 1701.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in August 2006, aims to end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, strengthen the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and call for the disarmament of armed groups outside of Lebanese state forces.

After returning from the IPU meeting, Qalibaf said in Tehran, "During my trip to Beirut, I conveyed the message of Iran's support to the brave people of Gaza and Lebanon, and whatever decision the Lebanese people and government take, the Islamic Republic of Iran supports it."

