Iran has no interest in 'playing with fire': Iran FM spox

“Sir, Iran has no interest in playing with fire (unlike your proxy); Iran struggles to PUT UP the fire YOUR lethal gifts (to Israel) have inflicted upon our region”, Baghaei wrote on X channel addressing to Scholz on Thursday morning.

“Your warning is revealing hypocritical, I’m afraid! Those who are complicit in the crime and justify genocide & war crimes & violation of IHL, lack any moral high ground to preach others who are bearing the brunt”, said the post.

Baghaei further said: “By the way, your remarks also reopen the old wound inflicted on our flesh and soul by Chemical Weapons Germany donated to Iraqi tyrant Saddam in the 1980s.”

The Iranian Spokesman’s X media post both in English and German languages also showed Scholz’s statement with his background picture as well as footages showing the Israeli genocide in Gaza and a live remark by the German Foreign Minister justifying the Zionist regime’s attacks or schools, hospitals and refugee camps in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The German Chancellor once again issued a statement on Wednesday to appease the Zionist regime, saying Berlin will not accept Iran attacking Israel with missiles, and that Tehran is playing with fire, a reference to recent Iranian strikes on Israeli targets in the occupied territories in response to Israeli crimes.

Germany is a key ally of the Zionist regime and one of the main suppliers of weapons to Tel Aviv to use them against Palestinian and Lebanese civilians and elsewhere in the West Asia region.

