FM Araghchi in Egypt as part of regional tour

Araghchi left for Egypt’s capital Cairo on Wednesday evening following his daylong trip to Amman, Jordan, where he held talks with King Abdullah II and his counterpart Ayman Safadi on the ongoing developments in West Asia.

Araghchi is the first top Iranian official to visit Egypt in the past decade. The last time an Iranian official visited the Arab country was in 2014 when martyred Hossein Amirabdollahian, who was at the time deputy foreign minister, took part in inaugural of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi. Sissi was first elected as president in that year.

During his trip to Cairo, Araghchi will discuss regional developments with top officials in Egypt, which is the eighth destination of his regional tour that has in the past week taken him to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman as well. He has stepped up diplomatic efforts in order to halt the ongoing attacks by the Israeli regime against people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry, shared a post on X social media on Wednesday after the Iranian delegation's arrival in Cairo, saying that "important" talks will be held the following day.

"We are in Cairo, Egypt, now. #Iran and #Egypt are both historic & civilizational heavyweights and key regional actors. Looking forward to having important talks with Egyptian high-level officials tomorrow."

‘Iran is on right side of history’

On Wednesday, the Iranian Embassy in London shared a post on its official X account, which referred to Araghchi’s regional visit and the ongoing efforts by the Islamic Republic to help restore peace in West Asia in the wake of inaction by Western states to stop Israel’s killing of civilians.

“Iran’s Foreign Minister is undertaking diplomatic engagements with regional countries as part of a genuine, peace-driven effort to lay the groundwork for a ceasefire and to alleviate the suffering of the region’s people”, the embassy said in its post.

“In contrast, some European foreign ministers have limited their actions to issuing statements, while others have justified the killing of civilians or imposed sanctions on the Iranian people, without offering any substantive diplomatic initiatives to advance peace. Iran takes pride in its position on the right side of history”, the Iranian diplomatic mission further said.

4194