Cargo transit from Imam Khomeini Airport grows 60% in six months

Saeed Chalandari said on Wednesday that some 43,123 tons of cargo were transited from the airport in the period under review, marking a 60% growth compared to 26,871 tons transited in last year’s corresponding period.

The official said that inbound cargos were responsible for some 90% of the cargo transit of the airport, with the rest 10% being Iranian exports to other countries.

He noted that Qatar, the UAE, China, and Turkey were the top four counties in terms of carto transit through this terminal.

