Cargo transit from Imam Khomeini Airport grows 60% in six months

Tehran, IRNA – Cargo Transit from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) has witnessed a 60% year-on-year growth in the first half of Iran’s calendar year (March 20 – September 21), according to the managing director of the Imam Khomeini Airport City Company.

Saeed Chalandari said on Wednesday that some 43,123 tons of cargo were transited from the airport in the period under review, marking a 60% growth compared to 26,871 tons transited in last year’s corresponding period.

The official said that inbound cargos were responsible for some 90% of the cargo transit of the airport, with the rest 10% being Iranian exports to other countries.  

He noted that Qatar, the UAE, China, and Turkey were the top four counties in terms of carto transit through this terminal.

