Hezbollah unveils specs of newly-used ‘Qader 2’, ‘Nasr 1’ missiles

Lebanon's Hezbollah released a video on Wednesday stating that the “Qader 2” missile, which recently struck Tel Aviv, is a surface-to-surface point-precision ballistic missile.

According to the video, the “Qader 2” missile is designed by Hezbollah combatants and has the capability to accurately target vital positions.

Hezbollah added that the “Qader 2” missiles possess a high level of destructive power.

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance announced that the “Qader 2” missile has a range of 250 kilometers, a warhead weight of 405 kilograms, and a caliber of 620 millimeters.

Furthermore, Hezbollah reported that the “Qader 2” missile was utilized for the first time on October 4, 2024.

In another video, Hezbollah announced the development of the "Nasr 1" missile, a surface-to-surface precision-guided missile designed to target critical infrastructure with high accuracy.

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance revealed that the "Nasr-1" has a range of 100 kilometers, a warhead weight of 100 kilograms, and a caliber of 302 millimeters.

The missile features high maneuverability to evade air defense systems

It was officially put into service on October 14, 2024.

