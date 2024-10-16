Channels of communication with US remain open: Iran FM

Araghchi, who arrived in Amman at the head of a diplomatic delegation earlier on Wednesday, said the exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington are important for clarifying misunderstandings and preventing potential miscalculations, IRNA reported from Amman.

“Our communication channels with the Americans have always existed and continue to do so," he said.

The foreign minister pointed out that the Swiss Embassy in Tehran is the official conduit for exchange of messages between Iran and the US.

“Whenever necessary, we will utilize these channels,” he added, indicating that there are also alternative means of communication available.

Araghchi clarified that the Muscat progress, indirect talks between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear program mediated by Oman, was currently on hold, because there was no ground for such negotiations amid the situation in the region.

The top diplomat said his visit to Jordan is part of broader diplomatic efforts, which began nearly two weeks ago, to consult with regional allies about the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

Following visits to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman and Jordan, Araghchi said he will go to Egypt and Turkey next.

“We witness new atrocities committed by the Israeli regime every day,” he said, adding that there is consensus among regional countries that the Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon must come to an end.

