Araghchi urges regional countries to press for stopping Zionist warmongering

In a meeting in Amman on Wednesday, Araghchi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, exchanged views on the developments going on in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed great concern and sadness over the dire conditions of the displaced people in Gaza and Lebanon, stressing the need for the Muslim countries to unite and dispatch humanitarian supplies to the war-stricken areas.

The Jordanian King, for his part, said he was concerned about the consequences of the spread of war and insecurity to other regional countries. He voiced his country’s readiness for partnership in the initiatives and processes that would help bring stability and security to the region.

King Abdullah II stressed that his country will never turn into a field for regional conflicts.

The two sides underscored the resolve on both Iran and Jordan to expand relations and continue with consultations about the regional developments.

Writing on X, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh referred to the meeting between Araghchi and the Jordanian King, noting that both Tehran and Amman believe in the need for unity and collective measures to stop the crimes and aggressions so as to safeguard the lives of the innocent people and bring about security and stability across the region.

