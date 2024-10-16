Fire contained at southern Iranian refinery; no one killed

A spokesman of the Emergency Department in Iran’s Khuzestan province said no fatalities had been reported from the fire that engulfed installations at Pars Petro Refinery in the city of Shushtar, adding that seven people had been injured in the incident.

Three of those injured, one of them with a high degree of burns, have been transferred to a hospital in the provincial capital of Ahvaz, said Aref Sharhani.

The cause of the incident is being investigated, but initial examinations suggest that a collision between a container and fuel tankers led to the fire, authorities said.

The fire occurred on Tuesday at 22:00 local time (08:30 GMT), prompting the firefighting service in Shushtar to dispatch 25 fire trucks to extinguish the fire in the refinery.

Authorities said people were still decontaminating the area where the fire took place, adding that measures had been put in place to ensure safety in the refinery.

