More Zionist soldiers injured in Hezbollah rocket attacks

According the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Al-Jalil Medical Center announced that six wounded Israeli soldiers were transferred there on Tuesday.

The sources also admitted yet another missile attack from Lebanon to areas in the north of occupied Palestine that prompted alert sirens in Shlomi, Batest and Ras al-Naqourah areas near the border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah has repeatedly said that its rocket and drone strikes are in response to Israeli aggression against Lebanon and in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In the latest of Israeli attacks, several people were killed and injured after the regime’s warplanes pounded the town of Qana in southern Lebanon.

Channel 12 of the Zionist regime TV reported that 170 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Haifa, saying these attacks have severely damaged tourism.

Walla news site also reported the increase in complaints and fears of Haifa residents about the lack of shelters amid intensified Hezbollah's rocket attacks.

Haifa is the largest city in the north of occupied Palestine, with an important port located on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

