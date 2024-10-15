Qalibaf: Iran supports every decision of Lebanese nation, gov't

"During my trip to Beirut, I conveyed the message of Iran's support to the brave people of Gaza and Lebanon, and whatever decision the Lebanese people and government take, the Islamic Republic of Iran supports it," Qalbaf said in Tehran after return from IPU meeting in Geneva on Tuesday night.

Qalibaf continued that despite the martyrdom of great commanders such as Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the resistance front has rebuilt itself at an incredible speed.

He pointed out that after visiting the affected areas of Beirut, "I went to Geneva and all my efforts were to convey the message of oppression and authority of Lebanon, the resistance front and Gaza to the world".

He clarified that in the side meetings that were held in the meeting of Islamic countries on the first day, effective things were said that had serious media effects at the global level.

