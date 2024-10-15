Occupied city of Safed, bases of Ramya, Naftali, Al-Zaourah come under Hezbollah attack

According to the Lebanese media, Hezbollah emphasized in a short statement that its soldiers attacked the occupation forces near the Ramya base with artillery fire in support of the Palestinian nation and their resistance in the Gaza Strip, as well as the defense of Lebanon.

In another operation, the fighters of the Islamic resistance targeted a Merkava tank of the occupying army while advancing around the village of Ramya with a guided missile, which led to its catching fire and killing and injuring its occupants.

Lebanon's Hezbollah also announced that its fighters targeted the city of Safed in northern occupied Palestine with a missile attack.

In another operation, on Tuesday evening, Hezbollah targeted the 'Naftali' base near the city of Safed by firing a missile. The Islamic resistance of Lebanon also targeted the occupying military base known as 'Al-Zaourah' with rockets.

2050