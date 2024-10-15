Oct 15, 2024, 11:27 PM
Occupied city of Safed, bases of Ramya, Naftali, Al-Zaourah come under Hezbollah attack

Tehran, IRNA - Lebanon's Hezbollah fighters attacked the positions and bases of the occupying forces in the north of the occupied Palestine with artillery fire, guided missiles and heavy rockets, and the city of Safed in the north of the occupied Palestine was also the target of a new missile attack by the resistance.

According to the Lebanese media, Hezbollah emphasized in a short statement that its soldiers attacked the occupation forces near the Ramya base with artillery fire in support of the Palestinian nation and their resistance in the Gaza Strip, as well as the defense of Lebanon.

In another operation, the fighters of the Islamic resistance targeted a Merkava tank of the occupying army while advancing around the village of Ramya with a guided missile, which led to its catching fire and killing and injuring its occupants.

Lebanon's Hezbollah also announced that its fighters targeted the city of Safed in northern occupied Palestine with a missile attack.

In another operation, on Tuesday evening, Hezbollah targeted the 'Naftali' base near the city of Safed by firing a missile. The Islamic resistance of Lebanon also targeted the occupying military base known as 'Al-Zaourah' with rockets.

