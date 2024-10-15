Iran Air cancels flights to Europe, CAO says

Jafar Yazarlu said on Tuesday that the cancelations came after the European Union imposed sanctions on Iranian airlines, including Iran Air, Saha Airlines and Mahan Air.

He explained that Iran Air will stop flights to Europe as it is no longer able to receive permits for landing at European airports and to prevent passenger disruptions.

The official said COA would take necessary measures to facilitate travel for passengers to European destinations under the current sanctions.

On Monday, the EU approved new sanctions against seven Iranian individuals and seven entities, including the above-mentioned airlines under the pretext of sending ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

Iran has categorically denied the accusation.

