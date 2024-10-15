Hezbollah launches fresh missile attacks on Haifa

The Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen news channel reported on Tuesday that sirens had sounded in Haifa and its surrounding areas following Hezbollah’s firing of missiles.

The Israeli regime admitted at least 25 missiles had been fired by Hezbollah in the new round of attacks by the group on Haifa and its Kiryat neighborhood.

Several Hezbollah missiles hit targets in the Kiryat Bialik region in the east of Haifa, according to reports by the Israeli media sources.

Hezbollah issued a statement saying it had targeted Haifa at 2:20 PM local time on Tuesday in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and their struggle against Israel to defend the Lebanese people against the regime’s savage aggression on cities, towns and civilians in the Arab country.

