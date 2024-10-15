Iran, Lebanon officials discuss ways to send humanitarian aid

During a phone call on Tuesday, Sheibani and Abiad discussed the current humanitarian situation of Lebanese refugees and the assistance provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Lebanese people.

The discussion focused on the obstacles and problems created by the Zionist regime in the delivery of Iran's humanitarian aid to Lebanon, and ways to address these issues.

Sheibani informed the Lebanese side about the special attention given by the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the displaced and those affected by the ongoing war in Lebanon.

For his part, the Lebanese Minister of Health expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its historical support of the Lebanese people and government during difficult times.

He specifically thanked Iran for hosting wounded Lebanese individuals, as well as a group of Lebanese refugees, and for the humanitarian aid that has been sent to Lebanon so far.

