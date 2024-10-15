Hezbollah downs Israeli Hermes 450 drone

In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah announced that its air defense unit shot down an Israeli Hermes-450 drone, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

Hezbollah had previously shot down several Hermes 900 drones of the Zionist regime.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

The Zionist regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

3266**2050