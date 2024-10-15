Gaza situation looks like ‘depths of hell’: Charity group

“What we’re seeing now in Gaza looks like the depths of hell with reports day after day of attacks on children and families. Nowhere is safe,” Jeremy Stoner, Middle East regional director for the charity group, said on Monday.

He said that the already starving Gazans in the north of the territory have been cut off from food for the past two weeks while they are being bombed.

Israel has also dropped bombs on southern Gaza to which families in the north were directed for their safety, Stoner said, adding that the so-called evacuation orders by the Israeli regime “are at risk of becoming execution orders as children are denied the means to survive.”

He further said that Save the Children began on Monday a second round of polio vaccines for children in Deir Al-Balah, despite intense bombing. But, he added, “these vaccinations simply postpone rather than prevent children’s pain.”

Stoner described the Gaza war as “a war on children” and called for immediate international action to save children and their families.

“What military goals could justify such mass-scale slaughter of civilians? The notion of collateral damage must never be used to excuse the predictable killing of children,” he said.

4208**4354