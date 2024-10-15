Guardian: Israel’s vulnerability increased after Iran, Hezbollah attacks

“As Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah and Iran has escalated, it has begun to show a degree of vulnerability. A Hezbollah drone evaded Israel’s much-vaunted air defenses on Sunday and struck a military canteen when it was busy with soldiers eating dinner. Four were killed and 58 wounded, seven seriously, at a location 40 miles south of the Lebanese border,” The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

“Hezbollah has been refining its attack strategy, and timing the drone attack with rockets helped complicate the picture for the defenders,” it added.

“Drones may fly more slowly than missiles, but the Iranian-designed carbon-fiber models used by Hezbollah are hard to see and difficult for radar to pick up, a task made more complicated because they are flown deliberately low. Maneuverable, this drone, said to be Sayyad 107, resisted GPS guidance jamming, possibly because it used Russian or Chinese alternatives,” it stated.

“In the past 24 hours, 18 people were reported killed in strikes hitting the northern Lebanese town Aitou on Monday, while 22 people – including 15 children – were killed on Sunday in an attack on a school in central Gaza. But such is the asymmetry of the conflict that repeated successful strikes on Israel will raise questions about the completeness of the country’s air defenses.”

Referring to Iran’s missile response to the Israeli regime on October 2, the Guardian said, “Israel’s tax authority said on Sunday it had received 2,200 damage claims relating to civilian buildings following the 1 October attack, and a further 300 for vehicles and contents, taking the total damage estimate to 150m to 200m shekels (£31m to £41m). In Hod Hasharon, north-east of Tel Aviv, more than 1,000 homes were damaged, some impacted by a shockwave from a missile that smashed into an open area nearby.”

9376**4354