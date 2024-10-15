UNSC ‘concerned’ over Israeli attacks on peacekeepers in Lebanon

In the continuation of conflicts along the Lebanese border, the Security Council members expressed their serious concerns after several UNIFIL positions were targeted by Israeli forces, Pascale Baeriswyl, Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the UN who holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month (October), told reporters on Monday evening local time.

She said that the Council has asked warring sides to take into account the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises and reminded that peacekeepers and their premises should never be targeted.

The 15-member council emphasized its support for UNIFIL and its role in regional stability, Baeriswyl said, adding the members demanded the full implementation of Resolution 1701.

She also talked about deep concern among member states about the casualties and suffering of civilians, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the increase in the number of internally displaced people in Lebanon.

The interim president of the UN Security Council added that members also stressed the need for diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and allow civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return home safely.

At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

On Saturday, 40 UN members contributing to the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon issued a joint statement, condemned Israeli attacks on the mission and called for an investigation into the incidents.

Spain, France and Italy had already slammed the attacks as "unjustifiable." On Friday, US President Joe Biden also said he had urged Israel to stop targeting peacekeepers.

UNIFIL, a mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities created following Israel's 1978 invasion of Lebanon, has accused the Israeli military of "deliberately" firing on its positions.

