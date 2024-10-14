Oct 14, 2024, 10:01 PM
Spain demands suspension of EU trade ties with Israeli regime

Tehran, IRNA - During a speech in Barcelona, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asked the European Union (EU) to suspend its relations with the Israeli regime and to refrain from sending weapons to the occupied territories.

The Spanish prime minister asked the European Commission to respond to the request of Spain and Ireland and suspend trade deals with the Israeli regime due to its recent military attacks in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Speaking in Barcelona, ​​Sanchez said, "I believe that the European Commission, as the official body of the European countries, should respond once and for all to the request of the two European countries Spain and Ireland, which was sent 9 months ago, and suspend its relationship with Israel."

The Spanish prime minister also asked Brussels to follow Madrid and stop sending weapons to the occupied territories, stressing that "there will be no war without weapons".

"It's time for the international community to wake up and act decisively and instead of the people of Israel (Zionists), stop the government, especially Benjamin Netanyahu, who wants to forcefully impose a new order in the region," he added.

